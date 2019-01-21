HARLAN SHOPKO REMAINS OPEN

HARLAN – Harlan’s Shopko Hometown is not on the list of 105 store closings announced this week by the company as part of a bankruptcy filing and restructuring effort, meaning the local store will remain open for business.

Shopko, a leading operator of general merchandise stores throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S., Wednesday announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

The Company is seeking to facilitate the restructuring as a result of excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures. The petitions have been filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska. During the restructuring process, Shopko will continue to operate and serve its customers, vendors, partners and employees.

