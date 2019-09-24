Harlan street work coming to end
HARLAN -- Rainy conditions during the past week hasn’t stopped crews from Western Engineering from continuing street overlay work in town. Street work continued this week with many locations throughout the town seeing milling and overlay improvements.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95