Harlan utilities approves cable rate increase
HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities has raised cable rates to meet increasing programming costs.
The HMU Board of Trustees approved the rate increases at its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 25. Basic cable rates will increase $5 from $25.99 to $30.99 per month. Expanded basic cable will increase $7 from $78.99 to $85.99 per month.
