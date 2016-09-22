Harlan Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease set for Saturday, Sept. 24
HARLAN – The 2016 Harlan Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pioneer Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the two-mile walk starting at 10 a.m.
All funds raised through the walk further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a non-profit 501©(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95