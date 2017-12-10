Harlan will scale back fireworks to only two days
HARLAN – The Harlan City Council stopped short of banning the shooting off of fireworks entirely, but is proceeding forward with limiting fireworks to only two days in the future.
The council voted 5-0 last week directing management to adjust current ordinance to allow for shooting off fireworks only on July 4 from noon-11 p.m. and December 31-January 1 from noon-12:30 a.m. The ordinance could be on the next city council agenda, Tuesday, Oct. 17, for anticipated action.
The move follows a few months of discussion, and a council meeting last week where the council asked the public for additional input. A number of residents turned out to voice their views. Nobody was in favor of keeping as is, and all favored restriction.
