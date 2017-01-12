Home / Home

Harlan woman dies after struck by SUV on highway

Fri, 12/01/2017 - 1:50pm admin

HARLAN – A 50-year-old Harlan woman was killed early Thursday, Nov. 23 when she was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 59 south of Harlan.
    Patsy Ann Maria Nuzum died as a result of injuries in the car-pedestrian accident.
    According to Iowa State Patrol reports, a 2005 Chevy driven by Kourtnie Birgenheier, 20, Harlan, was traveling southbound on Highway 59 and passed a pickup pulling a trailer also traveling southbound.
    The Birgenheier vehicle struck Nuzum who was walking south in the northbound lane of the highway, reports said.  The Birgenheier vehicle came to a stop on the east shoulder, and Nuzum ended up in the east ditch where she was pronounced dead.
    The accident occurred at approximately 5:52 a.m. Thursday morning a quarter mile north of 700th St. on Highway 59.
 

