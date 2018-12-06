Harlanite battles rider for billfold in Omaha
The World Herald's Kevin Cole featured the harrowing adventure Josh Hansen had in Omaha this weekend.
Hansen said in an email on Monday night, "I never told the guy he could keep the money, I only demanded my wallet back. And I never lost sight of the guy…when he got to the car lot I got out of the car and pursued him on foot so I wouldn’t lose him.
Anyway, it was a wild night!
http://www.omaha.com/news/crime/uber-driver-helps-track-down-man-who-rob...
