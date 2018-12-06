Harlanite battles rider for billfold in Omaha

The World Herald's Kevin Cole featured the harrowing adventure Josh Hansen had in Omaha this weekend.

Weekend Uber driver Josh Hansen, 43, of Harlan, was punched in the head by a fare shortly after picking the man up about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 45th and Burdette Streets. When the man demanded Hansen’s wallet, the driver cooperated but then followed him until the man was arrested.

Hansen said in an email on Monday night, "I never told the guy he could keep the money, I only demanded my wallet back. And I never lost sight of the guy…when he got to the car lot I got out of the car and pursued him on foot so I wouldn’t lose him.

Anyway, it was a wild night!

http://www.omaha.com/news/crime/uber-driver-helps-track-down-man-who-rob...