Home / Home
Josh Hansen

Harlanite battles rider for billfold in Omaha

Tue, 06/12/2018 - 1:17pm admin
Josh Hansen survives a hostile passenger, and gets his wallet and billfold

The World Herald's Kevin Cole featured the harrowing adventure Josh Hansen had in Omaha this weekend.

Weekend Uber driver Josh Hansen, 43, of Harlan, was punched in the head by a fare shortly after picking the man up about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 45th and Burdette Streets. When the man demanded Hansen’s wallet, the driver cooperated but then followed him until the man was arrested.

Hansen said in an email on Monday night, "I never told the guy he could keep the money, I only demanded my wallet back.  And I never lost sight of the guy…when he got to the car lot I got out of the car and pursued him on foot so I wouldn’t lose him.

Anyway, it was a wild night!

http://www.omaha.com/news/crime/uber-driver-helps-track-down-man-who-rob...

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here