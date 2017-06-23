Harlanite featured on IPTV Entrepreneurs Segment, click the link in the article to view the video

Iowa Public Television announced that it will be airing a new series, Iowa Entrepreneur and it featured Harlanite, Arlin Sorensen, CEO / Partner / Founder, HTS AG and HTG last Sunday. To watch the 12-minute video see the link below.

http://site.iptv.org/video/story/27188/iowa-entrepreneur-htg

Each of the 13 episodes features two local Iowa businesses and the stories of how their owners overcame personal and financial struggles to find success. Beginning April 3, episodes will premiere each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on statewide Iowa Public Television. Episodes will repeat on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning on April 12.

Iowa Entrepreneur tells the personal stories of entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds who have found success in a variety of different industries. In each feature, you’ll meet extraordinary people, learn how they began their businesses, what their journey has been like and what defines success for them.

This series is produced by Iowa entrepreneurs Eric Braley and Michael Rueber, co-owners of the Cedar Falls production company, Around The Corner Productions, Inc. (ATCP). The native Iowans cover businesses across the state, from Halran to Council Bluffs to Dubuque and Garner to Bloomfield.

“Entrepreneurs are a special breed. They are constantly evolving, constantly planning for the future, and are always aware that failure is a part of the game,” said Braley. “We can’t wait to share these emotional and motivating stories with IPTV viewers.”

With more than 200,000 small businesses in Iowa, and thousands more starting up each year, Iowans are turning to entrepreneurship in record numbers to reach their dreams. Citizens are increasingly interested in pursuing and supporting local businesses.

“Through this series, viewers will become aware of locally owned businesses and will hopefully be inspired to support small business in Iowa,” said Brad Wells, executive producer for ATCP and co-producer of the series. “It was an extremely rewarding program to produce. These entrepreneur stories are captivating and moving.”

See the schedule at Iptv.org/IowaEntrepreneur.

Funding for Iowa Entrepreneur is provided by Iowa Area Development Group, Iowa State Univ. College of Business, Iowa State Univ. Economic Development and Industry Relations, Kreg Enterprises, Inc., Lincoln Savings Bank, Iowa Farm Bureau Renew Rural Iowa, Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Upper Iowa Univ. and Univ. of Northern Iowa College of Business Administration.