Harrison County woman dies in crash

HARLAN -- A Harrison County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 44 and County Road M16 west of Harlan Thursday afternoon, September 7.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that Nancy Louise Madsen, 58, Persia, died as a result from injuries suffered in the accident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. A 2005 Ford driven by Ronald Gene Deboot, 52, Shelby, was southbound on M16 when it allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 44. The Deboot vehicle collided with the Madsen vehicle, a 2010 Nissan that was eastbound on Highway 44, reports said.

Deboot was injured in the accident and was transported by Harlan EMS to Myrtue Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Shown above, law enforcement and emergency personnel help those at the accident scene.