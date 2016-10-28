Harvest Fest celebrates Land of Fairytales

HARLAN – This weekend marks the 15th annual Harvest Fest in historic downtown Harlan, under the exciting theme The Land of Fairytales.

Saturday, Oct. 29 will be a fun-filled day of activities for the entire family, complete with everything from a parade, wagon rides and kids games to a haunted house, street/craft fair, scary story time and trick-or-treating, just to name a few.

“This is the 15th year for Harlan’s Harvest Fest, and it’s become bigger and better attended with each additional year,” said Lori Christensen, event coordinator. “Once again we’ve got a great committee and the support of many local and county businesses.”

It’s a family event with many free things for the kids with the exception of the $1 movie. “We’ve adjusted times again to help with the flow of all of the activities so you can do almost every activity if you choose,” Christensen said.

New things for 2016 include awarding prizes for the parade entries, mini pumpkin decorating to the first 200 children, an art showcase featuring grades 6-12 and a pumpkin decorating contest for HCS and SCCS elementary classes. “There will be a haunted house, and in addition to the street market on the square, we have a craft fair by the senior center at the Therkildsen Activity Center,” Christensen said.

“We have lots of fun and prizes planned so I hope everyone takes advantage of the day – rain, snow or shine – and comes downtown for some great family fun. We have two restaurants downtown that will be open for breakfast as well as a Relay for Life bake sale and breakfast fundraiser.”

Harvest Fest Highlights

• Parade, 10 a.m., check in facing east on Baldwin St. between 6th and 7th Sts; large vehicles in city lot across from Therkildsen Center, 9:15-9:30 a.m.

• Immediately following the parade: Wagon rides until 2 p.m.; kids’ games and face painting until 1 p.m. on the east side of the square; costume contest and pet contest on the south side of the courthouse; cookie decorating.

• Haunted House from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Beauty ‘N the Beast, north side of the square.

• Pumpkin decorating, 10:30 a.m., for the first 200 children on east side of the square at 1010 6th St.

• Street market and craft fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Scary story time, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., for all ages at Harlan Public Library.

• Free hot dogs and hot chocolate/lemonade, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on the square.

• $1 movie The Angry Birds Movie, 12:30 p.m., Harlan Theatre.

• Trick-or-treating, 2-2:45 p.m., at participating Harlan businesses. Look for signs on the doors.

• Art showcase downtown, featuring entries by 6th-12th graders from the Harlan Community and Shelby County Catholic Schools.

