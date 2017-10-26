Harvest Fest Celebration!
The 16th-annual Harvest Fest celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 complete with something for the whole family, from a parade and kids events to a street market and craft fair.
Event organizer Lori Christensen with the Harlan Newspapers said Harvest Fest has continued to grow over the years, and will be held rain, shine or even snow!
“This is the 16th year for Harlan’s Harvest Fest!,” she said. “It’s become very well attended and it’s so good to see families out having fun.
Highlights:
10 a.m., Parade around the downtown square
Immediately following the parade
Until noon: Kids’ games on the square • Until 1 p.m.: Face painting, constume contest and pet contest • Until 2 p.m.: Wagon rides • Until they are gone: Cookie decorating, pumpkin decorating • 11 a.m. until gone: free hot dogs
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Coloring Contest at Jenns Craft Shack
11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m.: Come and Go Scary Story Time at the library
Noon: $1 Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, Harlan Theatre
2-2:45 p.m.: Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Street Market around the square
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Spook Daze Craft Fair, C.G. Therkildsen Center
10 a.m.-noon: Women and the Land Book Signing, at Milk & Honey
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95