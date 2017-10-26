The 16th-annual Harvest Fest celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 complete with something for the whole family, from a parade and kids events to a street market and craft fair.

Event organizer Lori Christensen with the Harlan Newspapers said Harvest Fest has continued to grow over the years, and will be held rain, shine or even snow!

“This is the 16th year for Harlan’s Harvest Fest!,” she said. “It’s become very well attended and it’s so good to see families out having fun.

Highlights:

10 a.m., Parade around the downtown square

Immediately following the parade

Until noon: Kids’ games on the square • Until 1 p.m.: Face painting, constume contest and pet contest • Until 2 p.m.: Wagon rides • Until they are gone: Cookie decorating, pumpkin decorating • 11 a.m. until gone: free hot dogs

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Coloring Contest at Jenns Craft Shack

11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m.: Come and Go Scary Story Time at the library

Noon: $1 Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, Harlan Theatre

2-2:45 p.m.: Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Street Market around the square

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Spook Daze Craft Fair, C.G. Therkildsen Center

10 a.m.-noon: Women and the Land Book Signing, at Milk & Honey

