Harvest Season Comes to an End

REGIONAL -- Harvest season has drawn to a close as the cooler weather has set in and winter is just around the corner. As of last week, 96 percent of corn is now in the bin, and overall, many farmers have reported better than expected yields despite the challenges of the growing season. Dry weather in November and early December stressed crops but did not necessarily impact yields in most areas.

The weather forecast for the next week calls for continued dry conditions with temperatures at or above normal. Iowa State Climatologist Harry Hillaker says temperatures in western Iowa could climb to the low 50s by the weekend. He said the dry conditions have allowed farmers to finish up field work during the last few weeks.