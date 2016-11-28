HARVEST SEASON COMING TO A CLOSE

REGIONAL – Harvest activities were virtually completed during the week ending November 20, including harvesting, baling corn stalks, tiling, terracing, hauling and spreading manure, and anhydrous application.

In west central Iowa, including Shelby County, 92 percent of the corn crop for grain and 95 percent of the soybeans harvested as of last week, slightly lagging behind the statewide average of 98 percent overall.

Iowa Secretary of State Bill Northey said it’s been another record year.

“Harvest is now nearly complete with 98 percent of corn harvested statewide,” Northey said. “Southwest and south central do still have approximately 8 percent of the corn crop and 5 percent of their soybean crop in the field.

“It has been another record setting growing season in Iowa where farmers have set records on yields and total production for both corn and soybeans. As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday (weekend) it is another reminder of how fortunate we are to be involved in the agriculture industry in this great state."