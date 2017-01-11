Harvest Season Gains Speed

REGIONAL – Acceptable harvest weather finally greeted farmers this past week allowing the agricultural community to make up some time after a less than ideal early October.

Mike Naig, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, said rainy weather in late September and early October kept farmers out of the fields, but farmers had a good week last week as the weather turned warmer and drier.

“Much of the state finally received some nice harvest weather and farmers took advantage and harvested 10 percent of the corn and 29 percent of the beans in the state,” Naig said. “Unfortunately, harvest for both corn and beans remain significantly behind the five-year average, and at the slowest pace since 2009.”

