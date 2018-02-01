Hatcher earns 2017 PGA Tour Champions “Volunteer of the Year” honors
DES MOINES -- Maggie Hatcher, a longtime volunteer at the Principal® Charity Classic, presented by Wells Fargo, has been recognized as the 2017 PGA TOUR Champions “Volunteer of the Year.”
The award was announced in December during the TOUR’s annual meetings in Boca Raton, FL with Hatcher being selected as this year’s outstanding volunteer across all 26 PGA TOUR Champions events. She was nominated for the award by tournament staff.
Hatcher, 79, of Harlan, said she was thrilled to accept the honor and wanted to share it with her fellow volunteers at the Principal Charity Classic. More than 1,200 volunteers help bring the annual golf tournament to life each year at historic Wakonda Club in Des Moines.
