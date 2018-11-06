Hatcher featured on Channel 5 - Principal Charity Classic Volunteer of the Year

Every year, the Principal Charity Classic makes one thing clear—the event couldn't go on without its wonderful volunteers.

From over a thousand volunteers, only one is named Volunteer of the Year. The 2018 honor goes to Maggie Hatcher, who's been a volunteer at PCC for 18 years.

"I think the main thing is the people," Hatcher said. "The other volunteers, you meet some folks out here that just become like family. There's a lot of us who have worked all 18 years."

Hatcher is a character, and has her own fun during tournament week.

