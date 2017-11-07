Have questions for Iowa Attorney General’s staff regarding consumer complaints / concerns? They are in Harlan on Tuesday.

DES MOINES – Consumer Protection Division representatives will be in Harlan and Atlantic next week to provide “mobile office” access for Iowans with consumer-related questions or complaints, Attorney General Tom Miller announced.

Division representatives will be on hand to provide information, answer questions, and assist with consumer protection matters, including complaints from consumers.

Staff members will be available on Tuesday, July 18 at these two locations:

Harlan: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry

1901 Hawkeye Ave., Suite 101 in their conference room

Atlantic: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Public Library, 507 Poplar St.

Attorney General Tom Miller sends the mobile office to cities outside of Des Moines to assist Iowans with consumer issues.

The outreach effort began last September when Miller traveled to Cedar Rapids and opened a temporary mobile office following a flood event. A Consumer Protection Division investigator provided flood victims with information on hiring a contractor, avoiding fraud, and the state’s price-gouging rule.

Members of the public do not need to reserve a time to speak with a Consumer Protection Division representative. Members of the public can also contact the division at 515-281-5926, call toll-free (outside the Des Moines metro area) at 888-777-4590, or email consumer@iowa.gov.