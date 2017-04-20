HAWKEYE 10 ACADEMIC HONORS

ATLANTIC - Five HCHS students earned Hawkeye 10 recognition at the conference’s annual All-Academic Team and Character Awards banquet held in Atlantic Wed., April 5. The academic honors and character awards are given by the Hawkeye 10 Board of Control.

Established in 2001 with the help of former HCHS principal Kent Klinkefus, HCHS has had a total of 64 students earn All-Academic recognition and 17 earn character awards.

All-academic team members were: Lauren Blum, Joshua Cheek, Reagan Hansen, Alan Holloway and Laura Kaufmann.