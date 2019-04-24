Hawkeye 10 All-Academic, Character Awards announced

ATLANTIC -- Six HCHS students earned Hawkeye 10 recognition at the conference’s annual All-Academic Team and Character Awards banquet held in Atlantic Wednesday, April 3.

The academic honors and character awards are given by the Hawkeye 10 Board of Control. Established in 2001 with the help of former HCHS principal Kent Klinkefus, HCHS has had a total of 74 students earn All-Academic recognition and 19 earn character awards.

All-Academic team members were Andrea Ferry, Jonathan Cheek, Lindsey Metzger, Kyle Knudson and Jayden Swanson. Any students from the 11 conference schools who has a 29 or above composite ACT was eligible to apply for the academic award. A team of two principals and one other judge scored the applications on a point basis based on leadership, character, academic recognition, extracurricular honors, school service and GPA. Each school received one winner, with the remaining available slots were determined by those students with the highest point totals.

HCHS’s character award went to Greichaly Kaster.

