Hawkeye 10 supt. contracts not all easily comparable

REGIONAL – A review of contracts for superintendent of schools among Hawkeye 10 Conference Schools shows not only base salaries, but a wide range of differing benefits that makes it difficult to do apples-to-apples comparisons.

While some may offer everything from cell phone and mileage reimbursement to annuities or 403B contributions, others may not. Some include insurance numbers (i.e. dental, life) in certain benefits areas such as health insurance costs; others may break them out separately.

And still others may have responsibilities others don’t have that make comparisons difficult.

The Harlan Newspapers has conducted an analysis of Hawkeye 10 Conference superintendent contracts and also used total salary and benefits numbers provided by the Harlan Community Schools.

Newspaper staff then worked backwards analyzing contracts from nine of the 11 Hawkeye 10 schools – Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Harlan Community, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Atlantic, Creston, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Clarinda.

Council Bluffs St. Albert and Carroll Kuemper are private Catholic schools and would not provide the contracts for their superintendents, so their information is not included here.

Creston and Clarinda totals calculated higher than what HCS provided to the newspaper.

