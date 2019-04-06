HCHS’s Ferry named governor’s scholar
WEST DES MOINES -- Andrea Ferry, a student at Harlan Community High School, was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding achievement at the 17th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 28 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
