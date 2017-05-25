HCHS’s Sparandeo honored as governor’s scholar
WEST DES MOINES -- Harlan Community High School senior Rebecca Sparandeo was recognized by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds for outstanding academic achievement at the 15th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 30 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 429 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Other area students honored at the ceremony included Grace Russmann, AHSTW; Connor Garrett, Boyer Valley, Dunlap; Sadie Schultes, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton; Scott Halbur, IKM-Manning; and Allison Eikenberry, Tri-Center, Neola.
