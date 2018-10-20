HCHS (7-2) to play at Oskaloosa (8-1) on Fri., Oct. 26 at 7 PM

Sixteen teams in 3A have reached the playoffs by winning district championships or placing high enough in the association's RPI rankings to earn a wild-card berth. All district champion teams, including those who tied, are in bold below.

The round of 16 is scheduled for Oct. 26, with the quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 2. The semifinal round will be re-seeded in all classes, and games will be played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls from Nov. 8-10.

State championship games are scheduled for Nov. 15-16, also at the UNI-Dome.

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 8-1, .7214

2. Lewis Central, 9-0, .6932

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-0, .6917

4. Solon, 9-0, .6835

5. North Scott, 8-1, .6825

6. Decorah, 7-2, .6643

7. Oskaloosa, 8-1, .6583

8. Waverly-Shell Rock, 8-1, .6552

9. Clear Creek-Amana, 8-1, .6454

10. Harlan, 7-2, .6447

11. Spencer, 7-2, .6331

12. Pella, 8-1, .6277

13. Western Dubuque, 7-2, .6276

14. Bishop Heelan, 7-2, .6221

15. Norwalk, 6-3, .5801

16. Carroll, 6-3, .5451

PAIRINGS

Bracket A

Bishop Heelan, S.C. (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Norwalk (6-3)

Bracket B

Carroll (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)

Harlan (7-2) at Oskaloosa (8-1)

Bracket C

Pella (8-1) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-0)

Clear Creek-Amana (8-1) at Decorah (7-2)

Bracket D

Epworth, Western Dubuque (7-2) at Solon (9-0)

Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)