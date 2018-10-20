HCHS (7-2) to play at Oskaloosa (8-1) on Fri., Oct. 26 at 7 PM
Sixteen teams in 3A have reached the playoffs by winning district championships or placing high enough in the association's RPI rankings to earn a wild-card berth. All district champion teams, including those who tied, are in bold below.
The round of 16 is scheduled for Oct. 26, with the quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 2. The semifinal round will be re-seeded in all classes, and games will be played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls from Nov. 8-10.
State championship games are scheduled for Nov. 15-16, also at the UNI-Dome.
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 8-1, .7214
2. Lewis Central, 9-0, .6932
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-0, .6917
4. Solon, 9-0, .6835
5. North Scott, 8-1, .6825
6. Decorah, 7-2, .6643
7. Oskaloosa, 8-1, .6583
8. Waverly-Shell Rock, 8-1, .6552
9. Clear Creek-Amana, 8-1, .6454
10. Harlan, 7-2, .6447
11. Spencer, 7-2, .6331
12. Pella, 8-1, .6277
13. Western Dubuque, 7-2, .6276
14. Bishop Heelan, 7-2, .6221
15. Norwalk, 6-3, .5801
16. Carroll, 6-3, .5451
PAIRINGS
Bracket A
Bishop Heelan, S.C. (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Spencer (7-2) at Norwalk (6-3)
Bracket B
Carroll (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)
Harlan (7-2) at Oskaloosa (8-1)
Bracket C
Pella (8-1) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-0)
Clear Creek-Amana (8-1) at Decorah (7-2)
Bracket D
Epworth, Western Dubuque (7-2) at Solon (9-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
