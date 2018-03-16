HCHS culinary students place well at contest

HARLAN – Three culinary students from Harlan Community High School competed in a regional food competition that saw the trio team up to take first place at the event held Monday, March 5 in Council Bluffs.

The team of Kayla Pauley, Abie Gorden and Tara Hansen earned top honors in the baking division, competing in the 5th Annual Iowa Western Community College Baking Competition.

Competing teams had two hours to make four identical plates that included a mousse, sauce and garnish. Teams were evaluated on safety and sanitation, mise en place, time management, and technique in the kitchen. After completing their dish, the students were critiqued by another set of judges on plate appearance, flavor, and then they answered questions from the judges.

The team took first place out of nine local schools that competed. Their dish included a graham cracker crust, dark chocolate mousse, marshmallow whipped cream topping and a salted caramel sauce.