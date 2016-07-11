HCHS Drama Department presents Who’s Crazy Now?
HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present the three-act comedy Who’s Crazy Now? in two performances this weekend, following an exciting opening night Thursday at the HCHS auditorium.
Additional performances will be Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday, Nov. 6 matinee at 2 p.m.
The comedy is set in an insane asylum where a number of teachers have lost their mental balance trying to educate their students. Dawn Vanden Berg, co-director with Kayla Weis, explained, “The play starts hilariously when the teachers talk and act like their former charges."
Cast List
Nurse Smith - Caitlin Bissen
Nurse Jones - Katelyn Kluver
Ms. Renkly the Art Teacher - Annabel Schechinger
Ms. Shoemaker the Music Teacher - Macy Neese
Mr. Murtaugh the History Teacher - Andrew Shelton
Ms. Lansman the English Teacher - Sirriniti Fleshman
Ms. Bladt the PE Teacher - Maggie Nollen
The Principal - Grace Kanioka
The Doctor, Mr. Van - Brandon Trevino
The Administrator - Tim Mumm
The Administrator’s Niece - Emma Hilario
The Insane Doctor/Mr. J. Manchester-Sullivan - Camron Buck
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95