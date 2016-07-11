HCHS Drama Department presents Who’s Crazy Now?

HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present the three-act comedy Who’s Crazy Now? in two performances this weekend, following an exciting opening night Thursday at the HCHS auditorium.

Additional performances will be Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday, Nov. 6 matinee at 2 p.m.

The comedy is set in an insane asylum where a number of teachers have lost their mental balance trying to educate their students. Dawn Vanden Berg, co-director with Kayla Weis, explained, “The play starts hilariously when the teachers talk and act like their former charges."

Cast List

Nurse Smith - Caitlin Bissen

Nurse Jones - Katelyn Kluver

Ms. Renkly the Art Teacher - Annabel Schechinger

Ms. Shoemaker the Music Teacher - Macy Neese

Mr. Murtaugh the History Teacher - Andrew Shelton

Ms. Lansman the English Teacher - Sirriniti Fleshman

Ms. Bladt the PE Teacher - Maggie Nollen

The Principal - Grace Kanioka

The Doctor, Mr. Van - Brandon Trevino

The Administrator - Tim Mumm

The Administrator’s Niece - Emma Hilario

The Insane Doctor/Mr. J. Manchester-Sullivan - Camron Buck