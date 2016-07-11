Home / Home
Emma Hilario, Brandon Trevino and Andrew Shelton (l to r) practice this week for the Who’s Crazy Now? production this weekend at HCHS. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

HCHS Drama Department presents Who’s Crazy Now?

Mon, 11/07/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will present the three-act comedy Who’s Crazy Now? in two performances this weekend, following an exciting opening night Thursday at the HCHS auditorium.
    Additional performances will be Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday, Nov. 6 matinee at 2 p.m.
    The comedy is set in an insane asylum where a number of teachers have lost their mental balance trying to educate their students.  Dawn Vanden Berg, co-director with Kayla Weis, explained, “The play starts hilariously when the teachers talk and act like their former charges."

 

Cast List

Nurse Smith - Caitlin Bissen
Nurse Jones  -  Katelyn Kluver
Ms. Renkly the Art Teacher  -  Annabel Schechinger
Ms. Shoemaker the Music Teacher  -  Macy Neese
Mr. Murtaugh the History Teacher  - Andrew Shelton
Ms. Lansman the English Teacher  -  Sirriniti Fleshman
Ms. Bladt the PE Teacher  -  Maggie Nollen
The Principal  -  Grace Kanioka
The Doctor, Mr. Van  -  Brandon Trevino
The Administrator  - Tim Mumm
The Administrator’s Niece  -  Emma Hilario
The Insane Doctor/Mr. J. Manchester-Sullivan -   Camron Buck

