HCHS Drama Presents A Good Old Fashioned Big Family Christmas

HARLAN -- The HCHS Drama Department will present A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas this weekend at the HCHS auditorium.

Under the direction of Kayla Weis, the comedy about how the holidays can bring out the best and worst in all of us will have three performances -- Friday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday, Dec. 2 matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or reserve specific seats online at harlan.ticketleap.com. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students, and student activity passes are accepted.

While no family is perfect, the play affirms that the family that thinks of each other first will survive the stresses of the season.

Friday, Nov. 30 • 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 • 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2 • 2 p.m.