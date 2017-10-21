HCHS Football Pairings for Class 3A Football Playoffs
After toppling Atlantic 22-0...the Cyclones move into post-season action against Sioux City Heelan next Friday.
Class 3A
LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET (TOP)
Glenwood (8-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)
Bishop Heelan (7-2) at Harlan (8-1)
LEFT SIDE OF BRACKET (BOTTOM)
Carlisle (8-1) at Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)
Webster City (8-1) at Pella (8-1)
RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET (TOP)
Oskaloosa (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)
Washington (8-1) at Davenport Assumption (7-2)
RIGHT SIDE OF BRACKET (BOTTOM)
Decorah (7-2) at Solon (9-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) at West Delaware (7-2)
