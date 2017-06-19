HCHS Foreign Language students headed to Peru

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s Foreign Language Club is taking a group of 21 to tour Peru for a little more than a week to see sights such as Machu Picchu.

The group is comprised of 13 students, six adults and two teachers. The trip will last a total of nine days.

In Peru, the group will be able to see famous tourist attractions such as Machu Picchu, an Incan citadel settled almost 8,000 feet high in the Andes Mountains. The site is stretched over a 5-mile distance. The attraction was only discovered a century ago in 1911 when American archaeologist Hiram Bingham stumbled upon it.

One of the best things about taking students to travel abroad is seeing them “in awe” and “having them outside, using their language in the language,” said Harlan Community High School Teacher Lisa Hagemeier.

Going abroad can often be a personal milestone for people. One student who traveled with the teachers two years ago stated that the trip started her love of traveling.

