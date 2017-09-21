HCHS HOMECOMING

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community is ready to celebrate homecoming this week, under the theme “Toy Story – To Homecoming and Beyond.”

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the Harlan Community Cyclone football team readies to meet ADM in a Friday night match-up, hoping to get another win after starting its season 3-1 with wins over Greene County, Creston-OM, and Glenwood, and a tough loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central.

Students, teachers, parents, business people and school boosters kicked off activities on Monday, and plan a week of spirit and excitement culminating with the 7:30 p.m. Friday night game against ADM.

The crowning of the 2017 Harlan Community Homecoming King and Queen will be one of the featured attractions of homecoming week.

HCHS students and supporters can head to the coronation ceremony Friday, Sept. 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium.

Queen candidates this year include Sidney Craig (Eddie Craig and Karlene Hamilton), Kaitlyn Feldman (Mike and Lisa Feldman), Jenny Weisenborn (Mike and Lori Weisenborn), Kara Rueschenberg (Joe and Amy Rueschenberg) and Nicole Goshorn (Kevin and Suzanne Goshorn).

King candidates include Nick Foss (Ernie and Stacie Foss), Keaton Jones (Mike Jones and Becky Jones), Andrew Shelton (Patrick and Jennifer Shelton), Jacob Bartley (Lance and Shannon Bartley) and Jared Moser (Jeff and Jenny Moser).

Crownbearers are Josie Daniels (Frank and Randi Daniels) and Rex Swanson (Chad and Lisa Swanson). Ushers are Camron Buck and Elise Juhl, escorts are Johnny Cheek, Andrea Ferry, Morgan Goetz and Jay Swanson, speakers are Molly Gubbels and Makenzie Jones, and the master of ceremonies is Irelynn McMurphy.

