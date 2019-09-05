HCHS hosting H-10 Art Show

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School is hosting the Hawkeye 10 Art Show on Wednesday, May 8. The schools in the Hawkeye 10 take turns hosting the event, and this year is Harlan Community’s turn.

Each school in the conference will bring approximately 20 students and between 50-100 works of art to be displayed in the high school gym. Students have the opportunity to view the work of students from other schools and give awards to the work they like.

Workshops are also offered to the students by area artisans to learn new techniques, participate in creating new work, or taking part in demonstrations.

The show will be open to the public at no cost from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school gym.