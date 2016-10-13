HCHS Marching Band Presents THE MUSIC OF QUEEN

HARLAN – Get ready, marching fans, for Harlan Community’s take on The Music of Queen.

The 2016 version of the marching Cyclones will head to the Iowa High School Music Association’s state marching contest this weekend to present some of Freddie Mercury’s famous tunes in a show that is sure to delight all.

Who could forget the classic Wayne’s World snipet where Wayne and Garth rock out to Bohemian Rhapsody? It’s the closer of a show the 71-member band has been perfecting since summer band camp began in early August. Each week the group has added more drill and memorized more music with hopes of putting on a great performance at state contest Saturday, Oct. 15.

HCHS performs at 2 p.m. at Treynor High School searching for that coveted Division I rating.