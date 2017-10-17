Home / Home
Performing at one of the football games this fall are Caitlin Bissen (front) and the rest of the band. The HCHS Marching Band is gearing up for state contest Saturday.

HCHS Marching Band ready to perform at state contest

Tue, 10/17/2017 - 12:32pm admin

HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Marching Band is gearing up to perform at state contest this weekend, and hopes are to earn a Division I rating.
    State contest will be held at Glenwood High School on Saturday, Oct. 14.
    Second-year Director Bill Kearney said the 81-member marching band’s contemporary show-theme this year is Chorale and Shaker Dance, and includes the opener, Fantasmic 2-Princess Medley, Cloudburst and the closer.
 

