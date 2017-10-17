HCHS Marching Band ready to perform at state contest
HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Marching Band is gearing up to perform at state contest this weekend, and hopes are to earn a Division I rating.
State contest will be held at Glenwood High School on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Second-year Director Bill Kearney said the 81-member marching band’s contemporary show-theme this year is Chorale and Shaker Dance, and includes the opener, Fantasmic 2-Princess Medley, Cloudburst and the closer.
