Home / Home

HCHS music students to audition for all-state Sat.

Mon, 10/28/2019 - 3:47pm admin

    ATLANTIC -- Music students from the Harlan Community Schools will audition Saturday, Oct. 26 for the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
    A total of 17 Cyclone music students will audition on Saturday at Atlantic High School.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here