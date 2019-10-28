HCHS music students to audition for all-state Sat.
ATLANTIC -- Music students from the Harlan Community Schools will audition Saturday, Oct. 26 for the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
A total of 17 Cyclone music students will audition on Saturday at Atlantic High School.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95