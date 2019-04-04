HCHS PROM
HARLAN -- Andy Burchett and Haley Kloewer are ready for the grand march at the Harlan Community High School prom on Saturday, March 30. Students braved the colder than normal and windy weather to have some fun at the annual event. Please see Page 1B in today’s Harlan Tribune for more prom photos.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95