HCHS Red Out Friday to benefit AHA
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School will host the 7th annual “Red Out” football game against Lewis Central Community High School on Friday, Oct. 11 where those in attendance can help build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
HCHS and Myrtue Medical Center are hosting this event to help raise awareness in efforts to provide information to make the community a little healthier. In addition, donations will be collected for the American Heart Association. Everyone will be encouraged to take a minute to get their blood pressure checked by the Future Health Professionals (HOSA) students at the Myrtue table.
