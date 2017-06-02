HCHS scores well on Iowa postsecondary readiness report

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools continues to outperform its counterparts across Iowa in many areas, the most recent being the Iowa Postsecondary Readiness Report released by the Iowa Department of Education.

The purpose of the report is to support state and local efforts to meet the goal that all Iowa students are prepared for success beyond high school. The report includes information on enrollment in colleges and universities, remedial course-taking rates, and postsecondary retention and completion rates for students who graduated from Iowa’s public high schools.