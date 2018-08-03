HCHS sending two jazz bands to Iowa Jazz Championships

HARLAN -- For the first time in school history, Harlan Community High School will be sending two bands to the Iowa Jazz Championships.

This year’s event will be held in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University on Thursday, April 5. The Jazz Ensemble, directed by Tom Cronin, will perform at 10:30 a.m. in the Scheman Building. The Jazz Ensemble earned one of the three wild card invitations based upon its placings at various contests throughout the jazz season.

The Jazz Experience, under the direction of Ryan Meyer, will perform at 3:15 p.m. The Jazz Experience earned an automatic invitation due to its first place finish at the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association (SWIBA) Dick Bauman Jazz Festival held in Glenwood in February.

The Iowa Jazz Championships showcases 60 of the state’s finest high school jazz ensembles. It is held at Iowa State University in Ames every April and features 15 groups from each of the four Iowa High School Music Association classifications.

All ensembles perform in the daytime competition, and the top two bands from each classification perform in the evening finals competition. The event was founded by Iowa jazz educators over 40 years ago and continues to be an important event on the Iowa high school music landscape each spring.

