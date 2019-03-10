HCHS seniors honored for their leadership
HARLAN – Three Harlan Community High School students recently were honored in the Greater Omaha Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership Youth Salute as being outstanding leaders.
Justina Borgman, Lucy Borkowski and Bobbie Schechinger were recognized during an awards ceremony that was held September 15 at Bellevue University, complete with a leadership seminar presented the same day.
