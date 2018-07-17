HCHS student musicians performing throughout Europe this summer

HARLAN -- Local high school musicians, Caitlin Bissen and Sirriniti Fleshman from Harlan Community High School are touring Europe with the Iowa Ambassadors of Music (IAM) July 3-18.

The local students are part of a select group of 390 student musicians, advisors and parents from across Iowa. The 2018 tour is a 21-day event that included four days of rehearsal in Grinnell, with a farewell concert at Grinnell College (Darby Gymnasium) on July 2.

The Ambassadors are on a 16-day concert tour through England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Liechtenstein. The students will perform in each country except Liechtenstein.

