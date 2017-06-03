HCHS students attend Student Council Leadership Conference
CHICAGO, IL -- McKenna Boardman and Ellen Keast from Harlan Community High School Student Council joined thousands of other student leaders at a Leadership Experience and Development (LEAD) Conference in Chicago, IL on February 10-12.
LEAD Conferences offer experiential leadership skills development to students and advisers, and are a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), which also administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, and National Association of Student Councils.
