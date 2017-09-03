Home / Home
National qualifiers include front L to R -- Molly Gubbels, Alana Monson, Ellen Keast, Haley Arkfeld, Michaela Bissen, Laura Kaufmann, Perri Carter, Taylor Andersen. Middle L to R -- Colton Stanley, Tyler Buman, Brandon Leinen, Kyle Schmitz, Jay Swanson, Mason Peters, Kyle Knudsen. Back L to R -- Tyler Schaben, Jon Owens, Jacob Bartley, Jonny Cheek, Andrew Shelton. Not Pictured: CJ Schechinger. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

HCHS Students Compete Well at State BPA Conference

Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:00pm admin
These students’ success is indicative of the high quality individuals they are." -- BPA Sponsor Chad Swanson

    HARLAN – Twenty-one Harlan Community High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students have qualified for the national conference to be held in Orlando, FL May 10-14.
    The 2017 national leadership conference, Spread Your Wings, will welcome more than 5,000 conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national level business skills competitions, workshops, general sessions, and the national officer candidate campaigns and elections.
    Besides having the opportunity to excel, the students will experience all that Orlando has to offer.
 

