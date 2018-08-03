HCHS Students Compete Well at State BPA Conference

HARLAN – Fourteen Harlan Community High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students have qualified for the national conference to be held in Dallas, TX May 9-13.

The 2018 national leadership conference, Dream Bigger, will welcome more than 5,000 conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national level business skills competitions, workshops, general sessions, and the national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

Besides having the opportunity to excel, the students will experience all that Dallas has to offer.

