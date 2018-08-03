Home / Home
National qualifiers include Front L-R - Jay Swanson, Taylor Andersen, Ellen Keast, Alana Monson, Dani Arkfeld and Andrew Schechinger. Back L-R - Jacob Bartley, Kyle Knudson, Tyler Buman, Eli Boldan, Adam Kohl, Tyler Schaben, Mason Peters and Thomas Fah. Not pictured - C.J. Schechinger

HCHS Students Compete Well at State BPA Conference

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 10:14am admin
ON TO NATIONALS!
Overall our business students had another excellent showing...-- BPA Sponsor Chad Swanson

    HARLAN – Fourteen Harlan Community High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students have qualified for the national conference to be held in Dallas, TX May 9-13.
    The 2018 national leadership conference, Dream Bigger, will welcome more than 5,000 conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national level business skills competitions, workshops, general sessions, and the national officer candidate campaigns and elections.
    Besides having the opportunity to excel, the students will experience all that Dallas has to offer.
 

