HCHS students have opportunity to earn Seal of Biliteracy
HARLAN – Harlan Community High School students will have the opportunity beginning this year to have a special Seal of Biliteracy on their diplomas should they test proficient and meet the qualifications in both English and another language.
It’s the first year the recognition is available for students, and HCHS is one of 98 school districts in the state to offer the Seal of Biliteracy. The recognition was discussed at the Monday, Dec. 17 HCS Board of Education meeting.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95