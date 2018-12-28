HCHS students have opportunity to earn Seal of Biliteracy

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School students will have the opportunity beginning this year to have a special Seal of Biliteracy on their diplomas should they test proficient and meet the qualifications in both English and another language.

It’s the first year the recognition is available for students, and HCHS is one of 98 school districts in the state to offer the Seal of Biliteracy. The recognition was discussed at the Monday, Dec. 17 HCS Board of Education meeting.