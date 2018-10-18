Home / Home
HCHS students throw yellow glitter into the air at Friday’s football game in honor of ICare Week for suicide prevention.

HCHS students ICare Week activities

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 2:32pm admin

HARLAN --  A number of activities were held during the week in honor of ICare Week for suicide prevention, including sponsors being secured to purchase yellow ICare t-shirts for every member of the student body.  See inside Tuesday’s Tribune for more information about the t-shirt project.

