HCHS students ICare Week activities
HARLAN -- A number of activities were held during the week in honor of ICare Week for suicide prevention, including sponsors being secured to purchase yellow ICare t-shirts for every member of the student body. See inside Tuesday’s Tribune for more information about the t-shirt project.
