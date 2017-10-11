HCHS students offered CyberPatriot program

HARLAN – Private funding has helped launch a new program at Harlan Community High School that will allow students to work on cyber security problems, managing networks and maintaining critical service operating systems.

With $2,500 in outside funding in hand, HCHS is putting in place CyberPatriot, the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force Association (AFA). The program inspires K-12 students toward careers in cyber security or other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to the nation’s future.

The HCS Board of Education voted 6-0 to implement the program.