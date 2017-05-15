HCHS SWEEPS ANTI-GRAVITY GAMES

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- Fourteen Harlan Community High School students participated in Google’s 5th Annual Anti-Gravity Games competition April 29, sweeping the competition and taking the grand prize and 1st runner-up for the second year in a row at Kanesville Arena on the Iowa Western Community College campus.

This year the Anti-Gravity Games brought 20 area high school teams together for a day of discovery and excitement. Teams of students design, build, and fly their own quad-copter through an obstacle course and compete for a $5,000 grant.

Teams are also judged on the quality and creativity of their design. The event is a collaboration of Iowa Western Community College and Google with an aim to increase student awareness of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields of study.

Students receive their parts by the beginning of March and are required to design, build, program, and test their own drones with minimal supervision or support.