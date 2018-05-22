HCHS sweeps anti-gravity games

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- Students from Harlan Community and AHSTW High Schools competed well in the annual Anti-Gravity Games April 28 at Kanesville Arena on the Iowa Western Community College Campus.

The annual Anti-Gravity Games brings area high school students together for a day of discovery and excitement.

Teams of students design, build, program and fly their own quad-copter through an obstacle course and compete for a $5,000 grant among other various prizes.

The event is a collaboration of Iowa Western Community College and Google with an aim to increase student awareness of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields of study.

This year 21 teams from 18 different schools in Iowa and Nebraska registered for the AntiGravity Games. HCHS students swept the competition, taking home the grand prize and also the 1st runner up for the third year in a row.

AHSTW also delivered a strong performance, finishing as the 3rd runner up.

