Home / Home

HCHS top 10 at state mock trial competition

Thu, 04/18/2019 - 4:17pm admin
Second HCHS team 22nd out of 34 teams

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools mock trial teams competed well at the state mock trial competition held April 4-6 in Des Moines.
    Two HCHS teams qualified for state by finishing first and second at a regional event.  The Harlan Red Team placed 10th overall at state and the Harlan Black Team finished 22nd out of 34 total teams.  Red team finished 2-1 and Black Team 1-2 in competition.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here