HCHS top 10 at state mock trial competition
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools mock trial teams competed well at the state mock trial competition held April 4-6 in Des Moines.
Two HCHS teams qualified for state by finishing first and second at a regional event. The Harlan Red Team placed 10th overall at state and the Harlan Black Team finished 22nd out of 34 total teams. Red team finished 2-1 and Black Team 1-2 in competition.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95