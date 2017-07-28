Home / Home

HCHS tops Heelan at State Baseball 6 - 3

Fri, 07/28/2017 - 3:31pm admin

DES MOINES – Bishop Heelan’s trip to the Iowa Class 3A semifinals Friday can be summed up by two words: elation and frustration.

Stymied for five innings, the Crusaders rallied to tie defending state champion Harlan in the sixth inning. But poorly-timed mistakes cost Heelan as the Cyclones immediately followed with three runs of their own, hanging on for a 6-3 victory at Principal Park.

