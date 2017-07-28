HCHS tops Heelan at State Baseball 6 - 3
DES MOINES – Bishop Heelan’s trip to the Iowa Class 3A semifinals Friday can be summed up by two words: elation and frustration.
Stymied for five innings, the Crusaders rallied to tie defending state champion Harlan in the sixth inning. But poorly-timed mistakes cost Heelan as the Cyclones immediately followed with three runs of their own, hanging on for a 6-3 victory at Principal Park.
http://siouxcityjournal.com/sports/high-school/baseball/miscues-hurt-hee...
