HCMS Mock Trial team earns state runner-up
HARLAN – The Harlan Community Middle School 8th Grade Mock Trial team earned state runner-up honors recently at the 34th annual Iowa Middle School Mock Trial Tournament held in Des Moines.
Team members Sam Buman, Kaia Bieker, Avery Carter, Allison Curren, Evan Finken, Ellie Gross, Mallory Mulligan, Savanna Musich, Julia Renkly and Amelia Scarf brought home second place from the contest held November 27-29 in Des Moines.
It’s the third year in a row that the 8th grade team has finished second in the state mock trial championships. A total of 160 teams start in regional competition in the fall with 34 qualifying for state competition.
Harlan Community had two teams qualify from regionals held in Council Bluffs on November 8, as the 8th grade team took first place and the 7th grade team took third place.
